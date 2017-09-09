Residents observe the levels of the Tecoluca River, in Mexico's Veracruz state, after Hurricane Katia.

As Mexican authorities rushed supplies and help to the regions hardest hit by Thursday's massive earthquake, they also were anxiously watching Hurricane Katia, which struck the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday as a Category 1 storm.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of Mexico's national emergency services agency, said two people were killed by the hurricane, which roared onshore in Veracruz state, pelting the region with intense rains and winds.

The hurricane quickly lost strength after hitting land and was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds had dropped Saturday morning to about 35 mph. Still, the center predicted the storm could bring 3 to 6 inches of additional rain to a region with a history of flooding and deadly mudslides.

Authorities were juggling two natural disasters.

At least 61 people were killed by Thursday's 8.1 earthquake, which struck shortly before midnight Central time in the Pacific Ocean, about 60 miles off the coast of the state of Chiapas.

The quake leveled hospitals, churches and thousands of houses in Chiapas, Oaxaca and Tabasco states, authorities said, although its strong tremors were felt as far away as Mexico City.