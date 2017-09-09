The aftermath is deadliest: The most common causes of storm-related deaths

Hurricanes aren’t deadly just because of the catastrophic winds and heavy rain they deliver, but also because of what they leave behind.

In fact, a Sun Sentinel review of more than 200 hurricane-related deaths in Florida from 2004 to 2005 — the last time before 2016 that a hurricane made landfall in the state — showed that more people died after the storms than during.

The most hazardous activity was cleaning up. Here are some tips for staying safe during Hurricane Irma: