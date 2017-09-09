Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The aftermath is deadliest: The most common causes of storm-related deaths
|Dana Williams
Hurricanes aren’t deadly just because of the catastrophic winds and heavy rain they deliver, but also because of what they leave behind.
In fact, a Sun Sentinel review of more than 200 hurricane-related deaths in Florida from 2004 to 2005 — the last time before 2016 that a hurricane made landfall in the state — showed that more people died after the storms than during.
The most hazardous activity was cleaning up. Here are some tips for staying safe during Hurricane Irma: