Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.

Here's what we know:

    The aftermath is deadliest: The most common causes of storm-related deaths

    Storm clouds gather over Naples, Fla. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
    Hurricanes aren’t deadly just because of the catastrophic winds and heavy rain they deliver, but also because of what they leave behind.

    In fact, a Sun Sentinel review of more than 200 hurricane-related deaths in Florida from 2004 to 2005 — the last time before 2016 that a hurricane made landfall in the state — showed that more people died after the storms than during.

    The most hazardous activity was cleaning up. Here are some tips for staying safe during Hurricane Irma:

