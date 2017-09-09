Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Fort Myers, Fla.
With Irma's shift, residents caught on Florida's west coast are hunkering down
Andrea Tuttle, 66, was one of many residents of Fort Myers on Florida's west coast who realized too late that Hurricane Irma was likely bearing down on them.
She talked about why she decided to stay home and hunker down.