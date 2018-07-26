Texas company is cleared to put designs for 3-D printed guns online

"It costs thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars to acquire a printer and the files and the know-how to do this. They don't work worth a damn. Criminals can obviously go out and steal guns or even manufacture quote-unquote real guns, not 3-D printed," said Larry Keane, executive director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun manufacturers. "If you're a gang banger in L.A., are you going to go out and spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy a printer to print a gun that doesn't work very well or are you just going to steal one?"