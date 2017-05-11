Man suspected of shooting 3 dead, including deputy, surrenders in rural Arkansas

Authorities have identified the suspect in the killing of an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two women as 32-year-old James Michael Bowden.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said during a news conference that Bowden surrendered Thursday afternoon after a standoff with police. He said Bowden released a woman who apparently was being held hostage before he surrendered. Investigators are now questioning her.

Authorities say Bowden is suspected of fatally shooting Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart of the Yell County Sheriff's Office early Thursday during a traffic stop near Dardanelle, about 65 miles west of Little Rock. The deputy had been heading to check on a call about a disturbance.

After police found Mainhart’s body, they found the bodies of two unidentified women at a nearby home where the disturbance had been reported. The women haven’t been identified.

Authorities say the suspect was holed up in the home before he surrendered.

UPDATES:

2:40 p.m.: This article was updated to say the suspect turned himself in.

This article was originally published at 11:10 a.m.