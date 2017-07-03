Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport; several injured

Massachusetts State Police say a 56-year-old taxi driver who struck a group of pedestrians near Boston's airport remained at the scene and is being interviewed by police.

Spokesman David Procopio says several people were injured, some seriously, Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person onto a stretcher.

The crash happened in a taxi waiting area.