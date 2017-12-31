1 deputy killed, 4 injured in Colorado shooting; suspect believed dead

A sheriff's deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver that capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States. Two civilians were also injured.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

Shots were fired in the course of the investigation at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex 16 miles south of Denver, the sheriff's office said. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

David Zalubowski / AP An investigator heads to the scene of shooting Sunday in Highlands Ranch, Colo. An investigator heads to the scene of shooting Sunday in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (David Zalubowski / AP)

