Dallas paramedic hit in gun attack; shooter remains at large

Authorities said Monday that a Dallas paramedic was shot while responding to a shooting call. The scene remains active, police said..

The city of Dallas released a statement saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck. The city said a paramedic was hit, transported to Baylor Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near the Dolphin Road Fire Training Academy in Dallas. Dozens of police vehicles could be seen swarming the mostly residential neighborhood near Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Assn. tweeted earlier Monday that officers responding to an active shooter were “pinned down” by gunfire.

UPDATES:

11:05 a.m.: This article was updated with a statement from Dallas officials.

This story originally published at 10:35 a.m.