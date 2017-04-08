1 dead in shooting near South Florida shopping mall

Officials said one person was dead after a shooting near an upscale shopping mall in South Florida.

Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department said Saturday that detectives were investigating the shooting in Coral Gables, south of Miami.

Zabaleta says the location of the shooting on South Lejeune Road was at or near the Shops of Merrick Park, a high-end shopping mall.

