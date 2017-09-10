A note to our readers: The Times has lifted its paywall on stories about Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma sweeps across Florida, high winds are flattening buildings and downing power lines, and life-threatening storm surges have been reported.

The Los Angeles Times has lifted its online paywall for stories about the storm to provide the broadest possible access to information.

Here is the Times’ developing coverage from today:

Live Updates: Irma brings flooding up through southwest Florida »

Hurricane Irma brings chaos to Florida: What we know so far »

Hurricane Irma's calamitous sweep through Florida--and it's not over yet »

Storm surge: What happens when the sea rises up during a hurricane? »

The incredible stories of the die-hards who looked Irma in the face — and stayed »

Tampa hasn't had a big hurricane in 96 years. That's about to change »

Fires, droughts and hurricanes: What's the link between climate change and natural disasters? »