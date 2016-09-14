Kindergarten student brings 30 packs of heroin to school in his lunchbox

Police are investigating after they say a kindergarten student in New Jersey's capital city brought 30 packs of heroin to school.

Police were called to the International Academy of Trenton on Monday.

Police tell The Trentonian newspaper that a teacher thought the 5-year-old was playing with a candy wrapper when she looked in his lunchbox and found 29 other packets of the drug.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he tested negative for opiates.

Police are trying to determine where the child got the drugs and no one has been charged.

