11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

A car participating in a Fat Tuesday parade in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores accidentally plowed into a band, leaving three young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries, according to police.

The band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward, according to Gulf Shores spokesman Grant Brown.

Details on the most severe injuries weren't immediately available.

There was no indication the crash was anything other than a “horrific accident,” Brown said.

Video and photos showed emergency workers helping the injured on the main highway toward the beach.

