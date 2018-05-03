Police: 1 person shot at Nashville mall, suspect in custody

Nashville police said Thursday a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat after a person was wounded in a shooting inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.
The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.
Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.
Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet that though there is no further threat at the mall, officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.
