Police: 1 person shot at Nashville mall, suspect in custody

By
May 03, 2018 | 1:45 PM
| NASHVILLE
. (Los Angeles Times)

Nashville police said Thursday a suspect was in custody and that there was no further threat after a person was wounded in a shooting inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall's parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet that though there is no further threat at the mall, officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.

