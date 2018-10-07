20 dead in upstate New York crash involving limousine

Twenty people died in a crash in upstate New York that involved a limousine near a crowded tourist spot on Saturday, officials said.
The Times Union of Albany reported that local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City. The store is a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers.
Authorities on Sunday didn't release names of victims or specifics. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.