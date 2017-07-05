New York police officer dies after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead

A New York police officer died after being shot in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday, authorities said.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The Times will update this article.

UPDATES:

3:13 a.m.: Updated to say the officer has died.

This story was originally posted at 2:50 a.m.