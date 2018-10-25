Police respond to report of suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

A New York City police bomb squad has recovered a suspicious package addressed to Robert DeNiro, and investigators say it may contain a device similar to others sent to Democratic figures, a law enforcement official tells The Associated Press.
Security personnel at Tribeca Productions summoned police at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
The bomb squad removed the package and took it to a police facility in the Bronx at around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators say it appears to be from the same sender.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.
Authorities said Wednesday that pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats including former President Obama and Hillary Clinton were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.
A similar device sent to CNN prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.
