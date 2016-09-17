25 hurt in explosion in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood, officials say

Police and firefighters are at the scene of an explosion in New York City, and authorities say 25 people suffered minor injuries.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the blast happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

Donald said several of the injured were taken to hospitals. The Fire Department said on Twitter that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No information about the extent of the damage was immediately available.

Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security Department officials are also at the scene.

The blast occurred hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., shortly before thousands of runners were scheduled to participate in a charity 5-kilometer race to benefit Marines and sailors. No one was injured in the New Jersey blast, and the race was canceled.

