The seven most intriguing questions Robert Mueller wants to ask Trump

Until a few weeks ago, Manafort wasn't widely considered a key figure in the collusion investigation. He was seen mostly as someone who might flip on Trump because of the dozens of criminal charges he faces. But a court filing early this month revealed Mueller had sought authorization to expand his probe into allegations that Manafort "committed a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials." And another filing shortly before that described a Manafort business associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, as having ongoing ties to Russia intelligence during the 2016 campaign. (It has previously been asserted that Kilimnik had ties to Russian intelligence, but not necessarily during the campaign.)