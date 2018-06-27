In shocking upset, Rep. Joe Crowley defeated by young challenger in New York Democratic primary

Polls have closed in New York and Colorado on a night when seven states are holding primary or runoff elections.
In a shocking upset, Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York.
Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority.
He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office.
Ocasio-Cortez ran a low-budget campaign and was outspent by an 18-1 margin. She won the endorsement of some influential groups on the party's left, including MoveOn.
Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.
Ocasio-Cortez has been a community organizer in the Bronx and worked on Sanders' presidential campaign.
In Colorado, Rep. Jared Polis has won the Democratic primary in the race to replace Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Polis secured the nomination Tuesday against former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy, former state Sen. Mike Johnston and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.
Polis is a five-term congressman, former state board of education member and self-made millionaire and philanthropist.
He supports publicly funded preschool and kindergarten, forgiveness of college debt, single-payer healthcare and promoting renewable energy.
State law prohibits Hickenlooper from serving a third consecutive term.
Tuesday's primary was the first in which unaffiliated voters, the state's largest voting bloc, could participate in one or the other of the major party primaries.
Colorado hasn't elected a Republican governor since Bill Owens, who served from 1999 to 2007.