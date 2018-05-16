Trump backs 2 successful Senate nominees in primaries

President Trump backed two successful U.S. Senate nominees in Pennsylvania and Nebraska, which were among four states holding primaries Tuesday.
The primaries began to settle swing-state Pennsylvania's chaotic congressional landscape after a court fight ended with redrawn districts just three months ago. Amid the redistricting, Republican Rick Saccone recorded his second loss in two months in two U.S. House districts.
Among the more unusual results of Tuesday's primaries was the loss by Pennsylvania's Democratic lieutenant governor, Mike Stack, who was ousted by Mayor John Fetterman.
Oregon and Idaho also held primary elections.
Here's a look at some of the other interesting races:
TRUMP'S PICKS PREVAIL
Two of the president's favored candidates, Lou Barletta in Pennsylvania and Deb Fischer in Nebraska, won their U.S. Senate primaries.
Barletta, currently a congressman, was heavily favored over state Rep. Jim Christiana to become the Republican challenger for Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is seeking a third term in November.
Barletta was a Trump supporter before the 2016 presidential nomination was settled. Trump asked Barletta to run for Senate, and the president is expected to visit Pennsylvania to campaign for him.
Fischer, the incumbent, defeated four GOP challengers and will be the strong favorite to win reelection in deep-red Nebraska. Her Democratic opponent is Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould.
WOMEN RULE IN REDRAWN DISTRICTS
Pennsylvania could send at least three women to Congress next year, breaking the all-male hold on the state's 18-member U.S. House delegation.
Mary Gay Scanlon won a 10-way Democratic primary and Madeleine Dean won a three-way Democratic primary on Tuesday night for two suburban Philadelphia seats that are likely to flip to Democrats following a court-ordered redrawing of the state's congressional district boundaries.
Meanwhile, Chrissy Houlahan is the uncontested Democratic nominee for another suburban Philadelphia seat where she's heavily favored in November.
POLITICAL NEWCOMER WINS IN NEBRASKA
Social worker and political newcomer Kara Eastman has won the Democratic nomination for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Eastman defeated former Rep. Brad Ashford in Tuesday's primary election with a campaign that cast her as a champion of liberal ideals, including supporting a single-payer healthcare system.
OREGON CHOOSES GOP CANDIDATE AMONG 10 GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFULS
State Rep. Knute Buehler has emerged from a crowded primary to capture the Republican nomination for Oregon governor.
Buehler, who ran for secretary of state in 2012, was the most centrist of the Republican front-runners.
However, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown remains the favorite to win in November.