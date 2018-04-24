Senate to postpone confirmation hearing for Jackson to head Veterans Affairs, White House is told

Jackson is well liked among senior White House officials, who had worked with him on a daily basis. But the administration has not put its full weight behind his nomination, according to people familiar with the matter, appointing midlevel aides to oversee Jackson's briefing by VA experts and sending a junior media aide from the White House to help him make the rounds on Capitol Hill. With the recent departure of Darin Selnick, the White House's most seasoned expert on veterans' issues, Trump has few aides with deep knowledge of how the agency works.