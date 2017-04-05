Secret Service agent on Pence's detail suspended after meeting with prostitute

A Secret Service agent on Vice President Mike Pence's detail has been suspended after meeting with a prostitute, according to an agency spokesperson who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of the incident.

The agent was not on duty at the time.

The agency said in a statement that it was aware of allegations involving an off-duty employee. CNN first reported the incident Wednesday.

The agency says the incident is under investigation by its Office of Professional Responsibility, and that the agent has been forced to surrender equipment and has been placed on administrative leave.

The agency says it takes allegations of criminal activity very seriously and is exploring a range of disciplinary actions.

