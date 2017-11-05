Multiple people reportedly shot to death at church in small Texas town

A sheriff says a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

The Wilson County News reports that county Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been “taken down.” It wasn't immediately known how many people were shot or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio, and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATES:

11:26 a.m.: This story has been updated with a sheriff reporting multiple people were killed.

This story originally published at 11:05 a.m.