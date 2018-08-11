Asked about her critical new book, Trump calls Omarosa Manigault Newman ‘a lowlife’

President Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: “Lowlife.”
Manigault Newman says in her upcoming book, “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House,” that the president used racial slurs on the set of his reality show “The Apprentice.” She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.
On Saturday, reporters asked Trump during an event at his golf club in New Jersey if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.”
Manigault Newman was a contestant on “The Apprentice” and later served as a senior advisor to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure.
The book is set for release Tuesday. The White House has already slammed it as “riddled with lies and false accusations.”
The Associated Press purchased a copy of the book ahead of its release. In the book, Manigault Newman says without evidence that tapes exist of Trump using the N-word repeatedly on the reality show’s set. She acknowledges she had never been able to obtain or hear the tapes but said three unnamed sources had described their contents.
She alleges that Trump has exhibited signs of a “mental decline that could not be denied” and says she went as far as printing out a study linking Diet Coke consumption to dementia and strokes and putting it in his briefing stack. She also described him as a man who “loved conflict, chaos and confusion; he loved seeing people argue or fight.”
Manigault Newman also says Trump allies tried to buy her silence after she left the White House, offering her $15,000 a month to serve in a “senior position” on his 2020 reelection campaign along with a stringent nondisclosure agreement. After turning down the job, she said she received a "flurry" of letters from attorneys representing the president telling her to "stay silent about Trump, or else."
Throughout the book, Manigault Newman paints a deeply critical portrait of the president. She says she had seen him acting inappropriately at numerous events he attended without his wife at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including birthday parties, fundraisers and golf tournaments.
The White House criticized not only the book and its author, but the news media for reporting on it.
"Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "It's sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform."