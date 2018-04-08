1 critically injured in fire at Trump Tower in New York

One person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York, officials say.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the blaze broke out on the 50th floor of the Midtown skyscraper about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nigro said that the person who lived in the apartment was hospitalized in critical condition and that four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.
President Trump tweeted to announce that the fire was out. "Very confined (well built building)," he wrote.
The Trump Organization is based at Trump Tower and Trump has a residence there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.
Nigro said that no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.
UPDATES:
5:10 p.m.: This article was updated with information from Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro that one person was critically injured in the fire and four firefighters less seriously hurt.
This article was originally published at 4:15 p.m.