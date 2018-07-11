Advertisement

Zsa Zsa, World's Ugliest Dog Contest winner, dies

By
Jul 11, 2018 | 6:40 AM
| Anoka, Minn.
Zsa Zsa stands onstage June 23 after being announced as the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

A 9-year-old English bulldog has died just weeks after winning the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

Owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minn., told NBC's "Today " that Zsa Zsa died in her sleep Tuesday. Brainard said the dog was staying with her father and he found she had passed away when he got up in the morning.

Zsa Zsa — with her floppy tongue, crooked teeth and pink manicure — won the annual contest on June 23 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections. The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

