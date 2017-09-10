Hurricane Irma unites the cautious, homeless at Rescue Mission shelter

Hurricane Irma was still a weather-map swirl near Cuba when 8-year-old Jelisiyonia Mays bounded across the gym at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

“Hello!” she offered brightly as each new person entered her temporary home away from home. “I drank too much tea with a whole bunch of sugar! I might go crazy!”

Her mother, Michelle Mays, 35, had spent half of last week watching the news nervously. Though her family wasn’t homeless, as were some of the people sharing the mission’s gym during the storm, she didn’t trust her mother’s Carver Shores home to weather a major hurricane well.

“This one scared me,” Mays said. “And I don’t scare easily.”

Mays had endured hurricanes before, including Charley in 2004, but back then she didn’t have children to worry about. And now, after struggles with her health, losing a job and then losing her apartment, life in general seemed more fragile.

Jelisyana Harris (right) kisses her sister, Ajahliyah Haslim, as mom, Michelle Mays (left), watches while the family waits out Hurricane Irma at the Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

She, her 5-month-old baby, her daughter Jelisiyonia and her mother Edna Carter had packed up clothes, food and a few photos and been on a bus before 6 a.m. Saturday, arriving at the mission before it officially opened for evacuees. They were the first to come.

When Irma forged a more westward path than expected, Orlando’s homeless shelters had been slow to fill at Saturday, with some of the city’s most vulnerable residents reluctant to take shelter on what seemed to be such a lovely night.

But by Sunday, Mays had plenty of company. More than 50 couples, women and children eventually staked out a spot on a gymnasium floor — their home for at least the next two days.

“You see, I’m a city girl, so I don’t know anything about these hurricanes and tropical storms,” said Stacey Jorrin, a former New Yorker who packed up her 14-year-old daughter Saturday morning and took a bus to the shelter. “I don’t think I’d be good in a disaster.”

Jorrin was joking — sort of. For some, it was easy to feel light-hearted in the windowless, concrete-walled gymnasium, disconnected from whatever was happening outside. Jorrin had a blanket, pillow, a stash of water and change of clothes. She had come here, too, for Hurricane Matthew last fall. On this visit, she even reunited with two women she had met then.

“We had a good time the last time,” she said.

But across the gym, Mary Bruce, 69 and in a wheelchair, struggled to hide a gnawing anxiety. Though she had endured a previous hurricane in a mobile home and then lived 12 years in the woods, she couldn’t enjoy the sturdy sanctuary on this night because of what she had left behind.

Her husband had refused to join her.

“We’re in a rooming house now, and he said he wasn’t going nowhere,” she said. “I just pray he’s all right.”

ksantich@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5503. Follow @katesantich on Twitter.