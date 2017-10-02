Accused Las Vegas gunman previously lived in Central Florida, brother says

Accused Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock lived in Central Florida before he moved to Nevada two years ago, his brother told the Orlando Sentinel.

“We are completely dumbfounded,” said Eric Paddock, who lives east of Orlando. “We can’t understand what happened.”

Eric Paddock, speaking outside his home in Waterford Lakes, said his brother was never violent. He never was in the military, had no history of mental illness and had no known ties to extremist groups.

His brother had some guns but never a machine gun or an automatic weapon, Eric Paddock said

"He's never even drawn his gun before," he said. "He's just a guy.”

Eric Paddock said he helped his brother move to Las Vegas from Viera in Brevard County in 2015 to escape Florida’s humidity and because he likes playing video poker.

Stephen Paddock bought the house new in Viera, which is north of Melbourne, in 2013 and sold it 2015 for $235,000, property records show.

Perfectly manicured lawns line Sansome Circle, where Paddock lived. The current resident of the house Paddock once owned, Mick Anderson, said he never met him. The only items left in the home when Anderson moved in were two bar stools and some household appliances, he said.

"I wouldn't know him if I tripped over him," said Anderson, 68. "What drives someone to do what he did? I just don't get it," he said.

Sharon Judy said she met Paddock when she moved into the neighborhood around the same time as he did.

She said he described himself as a world traveler and "professional gambler by trade" and said he once showed her a picture of himself winning a $20,000 slot-machine jackpot.

Judy said she was shocked when she heard the news on the radio and didn't know the neighborhood connection to the shooting until reporters came knocking on her door.

"He was friendly all the time," she said.

Two special agents with the FBI walked up to Eric Paddock’s house shortly after 10 Monday morning. He also received a call from the Las Vegas police about the shooting, he said.

Paddock said the last time he communicated with his brother was when he texted asking about power outages after Hurricane Irma. Eric Paddock said his brother talked to their 89-year-old mother a couple of weeks ago to check up on her after the hurricane, and he also bought her a new walker.

“We have absolutely no idea whatsoever,” he told the WOFL-Channel 35. “I can’t imagine. When you guys find out why this happened, let us know. I have no idea whatsoever.”

Eric Paddock also said their father, a bank robber, was once on the FBI’s most-wanted list.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, who also went by Patrick Benjamin Paddock, was a former garbage-disposal salesman and serviceman, the Arizona Republic reported in 1960. He was arrested in Las Vegas that year and tried to run an FBI agent over with his car before he was captured.

He was placed on the most-wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in La Tuna, Texas, on Dec. 31, 1968, having served eight years of a 20-year sentence. The FBI at the time described Hoskins Paddock as a frequent gambler and avid bridge player. He had a wife and four children in Arizona, officials said in 1969.

Hoskins Paddock was removed from the most-wanted list in 1977 and captured in Springfield, Ore., in 1978. He had opened a bingo parlor for a nonprofit organization in Eugene, Ore., during his time on the lam. He died in 1998.

» Latest on the Las Vegas attack

Stephen Paddock is accused of opening fire from his hotel room high above a country-music concert outside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring at least 515.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where Paddock apparently shot himself inside, investigators said.

» Who is Stephen Paddock, suspect in Las Vegas shooting

It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. Previously, Orlando had held that dubious distinction with the Pulse nightclub massacre, which killed 49 people in Orlando in June 2016 and hurt at least 68. That gunman, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with police.

Please check back for more details on this developing story.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Staff writer Gal Tziperman Lotan contributed to this report. dharris@orlandosentinel.com, 407-420-5471 or @DavidHarrisOS