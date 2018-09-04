Hours before Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, Bush lawyer releases 42,000 pages of documents to Judiciary Committee

The Bush legal team had already turned over about 415,000 pages to the committee, with about 147,000 of them withheld from public view. President Trump has claimed executive privilege to prevent release of more than 101,921 pages of records from Kavanaugh's tenure in the White House. Kavanaugh, as "an associate and senior associate White House counsel, dealt with some of the most sensitive communications of any White House official," including deliberations on judicial candidates, Burck said in a letter to the committee Friday.