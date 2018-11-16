Stacey Abrams ends bid for Georgia governor, pledges to fight ‘gross mismanagement’ of election

Abrams' political future is less certain. She made believers of old-guard Democrats in Georgia who didn't think a black woman could compete in a general election, and she emerged as the party's clear leader. But the party also has plenty of other ambitious politicians who will want to take advantage of the path that Abrams has laid out. The next big shot for Democrats is a 2020 Senate race, with Republican Sen. David Perdue making his first reelection attempt.