Trump faces new accusations of racism after mocking LeBron James' intelligence

Trump’s criticism of the intelligence of James and Lemon, who are both black, comes after he has repeatedly referred to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), one of the most prominent African American members of Congress and a vocal Trump critic, as being “an extraordinarily low IQ person.” The president’s attack on Waters as “low IQ” has become a staple of his political rallies, as recently as Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and it routinely gets cheers.