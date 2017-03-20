NATION POLITICS ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

What to know about the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, which is in its third day:

The party's deep fractures were on display Wednesday tonight: Among other incidents, Ted Cruz told delegates to "vote your conscience" and Scott Walker barely mentioned Trump's name.

Tales from the streets outside the GOP convention, where thousands have been holding their own debate over America’s future.

Can Democrats claw their way back to power in the House? They're counting on Trump to help.

Mark Z. Barabak
(Erik S. Lesser / European Pressphoto Agency)
Looking at the numbers, Democrats seem to have a better chance seizing control of the Senate in 2018 than winning a majority and clawing their way back to power in the House.

Republicans hold a mere 52-48 Senate majority while outnumbering Democrats in the House by 44 seats, with five vacancies.

But elections are not about mathematics, or determined by probability.

 

