Remember Donald Trump's call for a "softer" approach on immigration?

It appears to be already hardening. The trial balloon Trump floated to allow some immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to remain appears to be in question.

But also apparently gone is his once promised "deportation force" to oust the estimated 11 million immigrants illegally in this country.

Trump's advisors -- even as they insist there has been no significant change -- say even they are not certain exactly how the new policy will take shape.

Trump is expected to unveil his immigration plan Wednesday in Phoenix.

Trump has said he would start by deporting immigrants with criminal records, but it remains unclear whether he would move to deport others.

"That's the part of it he'll have to define and decide," said Rudolph Giluliani, the former New York mayor, on "Fox and Friends" on Monday. "That's the debate."

"No amnesty," "no legalization," campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

The upshot? Trump appears to be offering nothing new for the nation's troubled immigration system beyond enforcing existing laws.

But that didn't stop Twitter from giving Trump a new nickname on Monday, with "AmnestyDon" trending.