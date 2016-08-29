TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump tried to again double down on his hard line immigration plan over the weekend, but the details of the deportation plan remain fuzzy.

Aug. 29, 2016
5:27 a.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 5:27 a.m. Reporting from Washington

Trump promises 'major' immigration speech after flip-flop -- but will his plan really be a new approach?

Lisa Mascaro

Remember Donald Trump's call for a "softer" approach on immigration?

It appears to be already hardening. The trial balloon Trump floated to allow some immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally to remain appears to be in question.

But also apparently gone is his once promised "deportation force" to oust the estimated 11 million immigrants illegally in this country.

Trump's advisors -- even as they insist there has been no significant change -- say even they are not certain exactly how the new policy will take shape.

Trump is expected to unveil his immigration plan Wednesday in Phoenix.

Trump has said he would start by deporting immigrants with criminal records, but it remains unclear whether he would move to deport others.

"That's the part of it he'll have to define and decide," said Rudolph Giluliani, the former New York mayor, on "Fox and Friends" on Monday. "That's the debate."

"No amnesty," "no legalization," campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

The upshot? Trump appears to be offering nothing new for the nation's troubled immigration system beyond enforcing existing laws.

But that didn't stop Twitter from giving Trump a new nickname on Monday, with "AmnestyDon" trending.

Aug. 29, 2016
4:31 a.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 4:31 a.m. Reporting from San Antonio

In one Texas congressional race, there's a third candidate — and his name is Trump

Molly Hennessy-Fiske

A decade ago, a Democrat defeated the Republican incumbent in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District.

Four years later, Republicans took the district back. Then it flipped to the Democrats again. And then back to the Republicans.

This fall, Democrats are trying to reclaim one of the few competitive congressional seats in the nation — and they’re hoping the specter of Donald Trump will help them do it.

Not that Pete Gallego, a lawyer and former congressman, isn’t willing to discuss other issues. The Democrat says that when he campaigns before women’s groups, Latinos and veterans, he tries to address such things as preserving Big Bend National Park, bolstering education and improving veterans’ benefits.

Aug. 29, 2016
4:47 a.m. Aug. 29, 2016, 4:47 a.m.

Obama's former campaign strategist calls Donald Trump a 'psychopath'

