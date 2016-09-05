latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

On this Labor Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump make competing appeals to voters in Ohio. Bernie Sanders will also campaign for Clinton Monday.

  • Donald Trump struggles to reach suburban voters in Pennsylvania and nationally
  • Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns
  • Bernie Sanders will campaign for Hillary Clinton on Monday
  • The FBI publishes a summary of its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server
Sept. 5, 2016
5:37 a.m. Sept. 5, 2016, 5:37 a.m.

Hillary Clinton — and her press corps — gets a new plane for final stretch of campaigning

Hillary Clinton — and her press corps — gets a new plane for final stretch of campaigning

Sept. 5, 2016
4:21 a.m. Sept. 5, 2016, 4:21 a.m.

In Pennsylvania and nationally, Trump's problems with suburban voters blunt his ascent

Cathleen Decker

In Pennsylvania and nationally, Trump's problems with suburban voters blunt his ascent

Hillary Clinton campaigned with Vice President Joe Biden last month in Scranton, Pa. (AFP/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton campaigned with Vice President Joe Biden last month in Scranton, Pa. (AFP/Getty Images)

Marie Jeffries has a very firm view of Donald Trump, and she says it won’t change in the nine weeks before election day.

“He’s a wild man. I think he might put us into a war,” said Jeffries, who was among hundreds sauntering down Main Street in this southeastern Pennsylvania town on the balmy evening that opened Labor Day weekend.

She once was intrigued by Trump, she said, but “then he started the shenanigans, and opened his trap.”

“He’s a bully,” she said. “We’re trying to get away from it in schools. Why have a bully as president?”

Her views matter. Jeffries is a 66-year-old woman who lives in the suburbs, in her case Philadelphia’s. Right now, voters like her stand to cost Trump the presidential contests in key battleground states, starting with Pennsylvania. 

Read more

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°