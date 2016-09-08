Donald Trump will stop in Cleveland, Ohio today. Hillary Clinton heads to Kansas City, Mo., for the National Baptist Convention.
- Voters are finding it harder than usual to commit this election cycle
- Donald Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
- Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
- A 2009 email exchange between Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton is released
Matt Lauer is panned over his handling of candidate forum
Democrats use Reagan children to attack Trump before his running mate’s speech
Trump bucks recent GOP nominee trend of speaking at Reagan Library
Pence to compare Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision in Simi Valley speech
