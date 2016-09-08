TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump will stop in Cleveland, Ohio today. Hillary Clinton heads to Kansas City, Mo., for the National Baptist Convention.

  • Voters are finding it harder than usual to commit this election cycle
  • Donald Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
  • Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
  • A 2009 email exchange between Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton is released
Sept. 8, 2016
5:34 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 5:34 a.m. reporting from washington

Matt Lauer is panned over his handling of candidate forum

Evan Halper

Matt Lauer is panned over his handling of candidate forum

The reviews are in for Matt Lauer, and they are horrendous.

The anchor of NBC's "Today" is finding himself widely panned for his performance as moderator of the NBC News presidential nominee forum in New York on Wednesday night.

Many critics charge that Lauer failed to challenge Donald Trump on some bizarre and outright untrue statements. When Trump claimed -- falsely -- that he was against the Iraq war, Lauer gave no pushback. When Trump boasted that his visit to Mexico was a success because the country’s finance minister resigned in its aftermath, there was no follow-up to the perplexing pronouncement. When Trump contradicted himself on the worth of America’s top military brass, he was barely called on it.

Hillary Clinton was not treated with such kid gloves. She got grilled on the details of her private email server for so much of her allotted time that when discussion moved to weighty policy issues, Lauer cut her off while she tried to answer, saying the clock was ticking.

It’s not the first time a broadcast news star has found moderating such an event to prove anything but the anticipated career boost. CNBC journalist John Harwood received a drubbing for his role in the GOP primary debates — but Harwood got attacked for being too confrontational.

Sept. 8, 2016
4:24 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:24 a.m.

Democrats use Reagan children to attack Trump before his running mate’s speech

Seema Mehta

Democrats use Reagan children to attack Trump before his running mate’s speech

Hours before GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was to speak Thursday at President Reagan’s library, Democrats blasted out a video of the late president’s three living children excoriating Donald Trump.

“My father would be appalled. I’m certainly appalled on behalf of my father and the Reagan family,” Michael Reagan, the most prominent conservative of the children, says in the Democratic National Committee video, which is a compilation of news clips. He goes on to say that his father never demeaned people, and says in an older clip from before California's June primary that he would not vote for Trump in that race.

Patti Davis, who had a long, contentious history with her parents, notes the assassination attempt on her father as she castigates Trump for his suggestion that 2nd Amendment supporters could deal with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her judicial selections.

And Ron Reagan, an unabashed liberal, says his father would be “humiliated and embarrassed” by what has happened to his party.

Trump “is a man who knows nothing about the world and cannot be president of the United States. That amounts to a national emergency,” Ron Reagan says.

Reagan had two other children, Maureen, who died in 2001, and Christine, who lived one day after she was born in 1947.

Sept. 8, 2016
4:18 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:18 a.m. Reporting from Vientiane, Laos

Obama tells voters to reject Donald Trump's 'outright wacky ideas'

Christi Parsons

Obama tells voters to reject Donald Trump's 'outright wacky ideas'

(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

President Obama called Thursday for closer scrutiny of Republican nominee Donald Trump during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, advising voters to reject his “outright wacky ideas.”  

At a news conference to end his final trip to Asia while in office, Obama warned that governing is complex, particularly diplomacy, and requires a steady, knowledgeable hand, reiterating his stance that Trump is unqualified for the office.

“I can tell you from the interactions I’ve had over the last eight or nine days with foreign leaders that this is serious business,” Obama said. “You actually have to know what you’re talking about. … When you speak, it should actually reflect thought-out policy that you can implement.”

Read more

Sept. 8, 2016
4:16 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:16 a.m.

Voters are finding it harder to commit than usual, posing a challenge for Clinton and Trump

David Lauter

Voters are finding it harder to commit than usual, posing a challenge for Clinton and Trump

Matt Lauer looks on as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Matt Lauer looks on as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the NBC News Commander-in-Chief Forum. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

In this election season of discontent, a lot of voters are having trouble committing.

Around 1 in 5 voters nationwide report themselves as undecided or flirting with third-party candidates, with the exact share depending on the poll and how the question is asked. That’s far higher than in the past several elections, where fewer than 1 in 10 voters were still up in the air at this point, and reflects the distaste that large numbers of voters have for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Those who remain uncertain include a couple of groups that may play an outsized role in determining the election’s outcome —  young voters, many of whom loathe Trump but lack enthusiasm for Clinton, and college-educated suburban Republicans, who often find Trump scary but struggle with the idea of voting for a Democrat.

“I’m just lost,” Joanna Gianforcaro, 26, said on a recent afternoon as she sat with her mother at a farmers market in Doylestown, Pa., a swing area in a potentially important battleground state. Both women said they felt barraged by the negativity of the campaign and dismayed by the faults they perceive in both candidates. “I don’t find either of them genuine,” Gianforcaro said.

Read more

Sept. 8, 2016
4:14 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:14 a.m. Reporting from Simi Valley

Trump bucks recent GOP nominee trend of speaking at Reagan Library

Seema Mehta

Trump bucks recent GOP nominee trend of speaking at Reagan Library

(Los Angeles Times)
(Los Angeles Times)

Delivering a major speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum is a rite of passage for recent GOP presidential nominees. But Donald Trump has so far bucked the tradition that many of his predecessors and other top Republican leaders have followed since the sprawling library’s opening.

Instead, Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will speak at the library Thursday morning, comparing Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision for the future.

Trump has been invited to speak at the Simi Valley library, a frequent stop on the conservative speaking circuit, but has so far declined because he has not been able to fit it into his schedule, said Melissa Giller, the library’s spokeswoman. He did participate in a GOP primary debate there in 2015.

Mitt Romney, the 2012 nominee, spoke at the library in May 2010. Arizona Sen. John McCain, the party standard-bearer in 2008, spoke there in September 1999 and in June 2006, before his two presidential bids. Former President George W. Bush spoke there in 1999, the year before he was first elected to the White House, and again in 2010.

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, the party’s 1996 nominee, did not speak at the library till after he had lost. And former President George H.W. Bush attended the library’s opening in November 1999, but has never spoken there, though he did accept the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award at a nearby hotel in 2007.

Sept. 8, 2016
4:06 a.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:06 a.m. Reporting from Simi Valley

Pence to compare Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision in Simi Valley speech

Seema Mehta

Pence to compare Reagan’s legacy with Trump’s vision in Simi Valley speech

(AP)
(AP)

GOP vice presidential nominee Mike Pence will compare President Reagan’s legacy with running mate Donald Trump’s vision in a speech at the late president’s library in Simi Valley on Thursday.

“You’re going to hear the governor making the case that the message that Ronald Reagan brought to America in the '70’s and '80s is very salient today: the need to strengthen our economy, the need to strengthen our military, the need to improve our standing in the world,” said Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Pence; "the themes of a better America that Ronald Reagan first brought in the late '70’s and '80’s and what you hear from Donald Trump in making America great again today.”

Lotter said Pence, the governor of Indiana, will also compare President Carter’s tenure with President Obama's.

These are frequent talking points for Republican politicians who make the pilgrimage to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, a popular stop on the conservative speaking circuit. The sprawling mountaintop library and its grounds are also the site of the graves of the former president and wife Nancy, a portion of the Berlin Wall, a replica of the Oval Office and the plane that served as Air Force One during Reagan’s presidency.

Lotter said the nation’s 40th president has a special place in Pence’s heart because Reagan prompted Pence to switch from a Democrat to a Republican. The Pence family visited the library about a decade ago as tourists.

This time, accompanied by daughter Charlotte, Pence plans to pay his respects at the Reagans’ burial site before he delivers his 10 a.m. speech. Afterward, he will head to Bakersfield for a fundraiser.

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°