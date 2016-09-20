TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump will stop off at High Point University in North Carolina Tuesday before heading to Kenansville, N.C. Hillary Clinton continues to tell voters to "get off the sidelines."

Sept. 20, 2016
Internet blasts Donald Trump Jr. for comparing Syrian refugees to Skittles

Christine Rushton

Donald Trump Jr. compared Syrian refugees to a lethal bowl of Skittles in a meme — but the internet did not agree.

“This image says it all,” Trump Jr. wrote in his tweet of the meme. “Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first. #trump2016."

Twitter users, including former staffers for President Obama, fired back with graphic images of children and people covered in blood from the war in Syria or fleeing on sinking boats. 

Trump Jr. echoed his father Donald Trump’s call to limit or suspend immigration from unspecified countries they see as putting Americans at risk. They renewed the argument Monday after a suspect was captured in the bombings in New York and New Jersey over the weekend.

“These attacks and many others were made possible because of our extremely open immigration system,” Trump said at a rally in Estero, Fla., on Monday. “Immigration security is national security.”

A Skittles spokesman released a statement Monday disavowing the comparison, saying, "Skittles are candy. Refugees are people." 

5:12 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 5:12 a.m. Reporting from Washington

Bush for Clinton? A Kennedy says so

Michael A. Memoli

(Larry W. Smith / European Pressphoto Agency)
The Bush family hasn’t exactly hidden its discomfort — and, in some cases, outright disdain — for Donald Trump. But like many Republicans, family members have been unwilling publicly to cross the aisle and state support for rival Hillary Clinton.

Now, though, it appears a member of one American political dynasty has outed the patriarch of another, according to CNN.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., posted a photo on Facebook on Monday, showing her shaking hands with former President George H.W. Bush. The photo carried this caption: “The president told me he’s voting for Hillary!!”

Townsend, a Democrat and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, told Politico that the photo was taken Monday after she visited with the 41st president in Maine. “That’s what he said,” she said.

Bush’s spokesman said in an email that the former president's vote will remain private, and that he is refraining from comment on the race until election day.

Clinton’s campaign has noted that while every living Democratic president backs the party’s nominee, Trump lacks the public endorsement of both Presidents Bush. Jeb Bush, who lost the GOP presidential nomination to Trump, remains on the sidelines.

The Bushes and the Clintons have become close since Bill Clinton defeated the elder Bush in the race for the White House in 1992, with Clinton often joking about his status as an honorary member of the family.

4:17 a.m. Sept. 20, 2016, 4:17 a.m. Reporting from Washington

Hillary Clinton has a massive fundraising advantage. She's using it to leave no vote to chance

Evan Halper

University of Iowa students Abigail Simon and Mitchell Dunn talk during a Hillary Clinton campaign organizing event in Iowa City. (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
Hillary Clinton is using her fundraising dominance to unleash all manner of modern voter tools that Donald Trump’s organization is too cash-poor, disorganized or uninterested in to use — but are they worth the massive price tag? 

The question will be argued until election day, and probably for years after. But one thing clear right now is that the Clinton campaign is leaving nothing to chance. Launching apps that track the movements of paid canvassers and organizing poetry slams to build camaraderie in field offices, the Clinton operation is in the final frenzy of assembling some of the most sophisticated campaign infrastructure ever.

It is building on the hallowed playbook written by President Obama’s campaign teams, implementing technological advancements that enable field organizers to find, track and prod potential voters with even more precision and efficiency.

Read more

