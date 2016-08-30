Sen. Marco Rubio staves off primary challenge for his Florida seat

After waging an unsuccessful bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Sen. Marco Rubio sought — at the last minute — reelection to his Florida seat.

And on Tuesday he staved off a primary challenge from wealthy developer Carlos Beruff to advance into a November battle with Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy, where Rubio is certain to face questions surrounding his endorsement of Donald Trump.

Trump also endorsed Rubio in his reelection bid, despite a bitter presidential primary — rife with personal insults — in which the two sparred on, among other things, immigration.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Rubio showed division still lingers with Trump on the issue, saying he does not agree with the idea of deporting all of the estimated 11 million people living in the country illegally or that Mexico will pay for a border wall — key pillars of Trump's immigration plan. Still, Rubio expressed a willingness to campaign alongside Trump in Florida this fall.