Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
Tuesday's primary elections will show the effects of Trump and Clinton's candidacies in down-ballot races.

Aug. 30, 2016
5:51 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 5:51 p.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio staves off primary challenge for his Florida seat

Kurtis Lee

Sen. Marco Rubio staves off primary challenge for his Florida seat

(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
After waging an unsuccessful bid for the Republican presidential nomination, Sen. Marco Rubio sought — at the last minute — reelection to his Florida seat.  

And on Tuesday he staved off a primary challenge from wealthy developer Carlos Beruff to advance into a November battle with Democratic Rep. Patrick Murphy, where Rubio is certain to face questions surrounding his endorsement of Donald Trump. 

Trump also endorsed Rubio in his reelection bid, despite a bitter presidential primary — rife with personal insults — in which the two sparred on, among other things, immigration.

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Rubio showed division still lingers with Trump on the issue, saying he does not agree with the idea of deporting all of the estimated 11 million people living in the country illegally or that Mexico will pay for a border wall — key pillars of Trump's immigration plan. Still, Rubio expressed a willingness to campaign alongside Trump in Florida this fall. 

(Richard Drew / Associated Press)
Farther down-ticket and on the Democratic side in Florida, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz easily won in the primary for her Miami-area congressional seat. She's faced a challenge from businessman Tim Canova. 

Wasserman Schultz, former head of the Democratic National Committee, resigned from that post last month after leaked emails showed partiality by some DNC members for Hillary Clinton in her primary battle against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. 

Sanders had called for Wasserman Schultz's resignation long before the email leak — citing his belief that she tipped the scales in the primary for Clinton. He endorsed Canova but did not make any campaign appearances in South Florida to show his support for the businessman.

Update: 6:21 p.m. This post was updated with results that showed Wasserman Schultz won her primary. 

