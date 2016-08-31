Cowboy diplomacy vs. scholarly wonk: Trump, Clinton have different styles in foreign policy

Recent U.S. presidents have tended to fall into two categories when dealing with tough foreign policy issues and leaders abroad.

There's the cowboy diplomacy of President George W. Bush, who memorably looked Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eye, dispatched with the "diplomatic chit chat" and got "a sense of his soul." Bush invited Putin back to his Texas ranch, but in the end likely underestimated the Russian leader.

On the other hand, President Obama has taken a more scholarly approach, a painstaking dance of diplomacy and negotiations like the years-long effort that produced the Iran nuclear deal. But critics say he couldn't bargain for a used car.

This year's presidential hopefuls present similar stylish polemics.

Donald Trump's surprising trip Wednesday to Mexico -- he dropped everything to take up Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on the offer, his team said -- is a brash, bold move.

Allies say it showcases Trump's decisive managerial style, willing to seize a political opportunity on short notice to jump-start talks on the tough issue of immigration.

"To know Donald Trump is to know -- not your standard-issue politician -- but really a business leader that knows you first got to sit down with people, you got to look them in the eye, you got to tell them where you stand," said vice presidential nominee Mike Pence on CNN's "New Day."

"That’s where real negotiations can begin," Pence said. "I'm very confident my running mate will be very clear with President Peña Nieto about our priority of securing the border, building a wall."

Critics, though, say the hastily-arranged trip is doomed to endure some pitfalls.

Such high-profile confabs are typically organized with long lead times to ensure safety, messaging and policy outcomes.

Even the basic logistics of maneuvering in Mexico City, where crowds of protesters and Trump pinatas may await Wednesday afternoon, could become a hot mess.

Rival Democrat Hillary Clinton's camp called the visit a "distraction" from his highly anticipated speech later Wednesday on immigration policy.

Rather than outline a multi-point plan on how to handle the 11 million immigrants in the United States illegally, Trump can focus tonight's Phoenix speech on his high-level chat.

An "Ave Maria pass," is how Democratic strategist Maria Cardona put it on CNN.

Clinton meanwhile is taking an approach to foreign relations that largely follows Obama's substance, if not his style. She was, after all, his secretary of State.

Clinton has a proposed a wonkish multi-point plan on immigration, including a comprehensive proposal that would allow many of those here illegally to apply for a path to citizenship.

Hers largely picks up where Obama's executive actions and a failed 2013 Senate bill left off. It protects from deportation not only young immigrants here illegally, but the parents of Americans and non-citizens. Immigrants would be allowed to remain in the U.S. if they are law abiding and begin a multi-year legalization process that involves other changes to immigration law.

Clinton did not immediately take up Peña Nieto on his offer to meet.

She visited with the Mexican president in 2014, and her campaign said Wednesday she looks forward to seeing him again.

Expect hers to be a more scheduled affair.