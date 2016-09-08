Mike Pence agrees with Trump that Russia's Putin is 'stronger' leader than Obama

It's been settled.

The Republican presidential ticket believes, without a doubt, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a more effective leader than President Obama.

A day after Donald Trump made this claim during a forum on national security and veterans issues, his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, stood by the comments.

"I think it's inarguable that Vladimir Putin has been a stronger leader in his country than Barack Obama has been in this country," Pence said on CNN.

During the forum Trump said the Russian head of state was a "far more" capable leader than Obama.

Earlier on Thursday, some Republicans, including House Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin, distanced themselves from Trump, assailing Putin as an "adversary.” Critics of the authoritarian Kremlin leader point to his annexation of Crimea, military intervention in Ukraine and support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Putin is an aggressor that does not share our interests," Ryan said, adding that it "certainly appears that [Putin] is conducting ... state-sponsored cyberattacks on what appears to be our political system.”

Despite Pence siding with Trump on Putin's leadership compared to Obama, he did break with the Republican presidential nominee this week on a separate issue related to Obama.

As Trump continues to raise questions about the president’s citizenship, Pence was direct in his view, seeking to put to rest so-called "birther" speculation.

"I believe Barack Obama was born in Hawaii. I accept his birthplace," Pence said.