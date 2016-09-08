TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaign in swing states after their town hall on military issues.

  • Donald Trump talks with members of Congress, plans another visit to Capitol Hill
  • Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is widely mocked after asking, "What is Aleppo?"
  • Who does Islamic State want to see elected? Hillary Clinton and Trump point to each other
  • Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
  • Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
Sept. 8, 2016
3:24 p.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 3:24 p.m.

Mike Pence agrees with Trump that Russia's Putin is 'stronger' leader than Obama

Kurtis Lee

Mike Pence agrees with Trump that Russia's Putin is 'stronger' leader than Obama

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

It's been settled.

The Republican presidential ticket believes, without a doubt, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a more effective leader than President Obama. 

A day after Donald Trump made this claim during a forum on national security and veterans issues, his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, stood by the comments. 

"I think it's inarguable that Vladimir Putin has been a stronger leader in his country than Barack Obama has been in this country," Pence said on CNN. 

During the forum Trump said the Russian head of state was a "far more" capable leader than Obama. 

Earlier on Thursday, some Republicans, including House Speaker Paul D. Ryan of Wisconsin, distanced themselves from Trump, assailing Putin as an "adversary.” Critics of the authoritarian Kremlin leader point to his annexation of Crimea, military intervention in Ukraine and support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"Putin is an aggressor that does not share our interests," Ryan said, adding that it "certainly appears that [Putin] is conducting ... state-sponsored cyberattacks on what appears to be our political system.”

Despite Pence siding with Trump on Putin's leadership compared to Obama, he did break with the Republican presidential nominee this week on a separate issue related to Obama.

As Trump continues to raise questions about the president’s citizenship, Pence was direct in his view, seeking to put to rest so-called "birther" speculation.

"I believe Barack Obama was born in Hawaii. I accept his birthplace," Pence said. 

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
74°