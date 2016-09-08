TRAIL GUIDE
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaign in swing states after their town hall on military issues.

  • Donald Trump talks with members of Congress, plans another visit to Capitol Hill
  • Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is widely mocked after asking, "What is Aleppo?"
  • Who does Islamic State want to see elected? Hillary Clinton and Trump point to each other
  • Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
  • Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
Sept. 8, 2016
5:32 p.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 5:32 p.m.

It’s probably unlikely. ... Maybe the Democrats are putting that out, who knows?

Donald Trump in an interview with the the Kremlin-owned network Russia Today, noting that he's skeptical Russians hacked into the Democratic National Committee's computer system. U.S. officials have said they believe Russians conducted the hack.

