Donald Trump heads to Toledo, Ohio. Hillary Clinton rallies in Orlando, Fla.

  • Trump faces his first questions over controversies involving his foundation and "birther" comments.
  • Despite concerns that stop-and-frisk policies are racially discriminatory, Trump wants to see the tactic expanded.
  • Clinton had nearly $20 million more cash on hand than Trump at the end of August.
  • Trump says black communities are in the worse shape "ever, ever, ever."
  • Trump's campaign tries to use gender to undercut Clinton's candidacy.
  • The two candidates' responses to the weekend's bombings show voters a stark difference in approaches to national security.
Sept. 21, 2016
Sept. 21, 2016, 5:49 p.m.

If we have to talk to the devil to guarantee the safety of the Mexican people, Mexico will talk to the devil.

Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Mexico's economic minister, on Donald Trump, should the Republican nominee become president

