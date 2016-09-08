All in one speech: Donald Trump complains about the media, repeats false Iraq war claim, unveils education policy

Donald Trump unveiled a $20-billion school voucher plan at a charter school in Cleveland on Thursday, hoping to make inroads with the suburban women he needs to catch up with Hillary Clinton.

Though the speech was dedicated to education, Trump began his remarks by spending several minutes lambasting Clinton’s foreign policy experience and renewing his false claim that he opposed the war in Iraq before it began.

“The media is so terribly dishonest,” Trump said, criticizing reporters who called him out for repeating the claim that he opposed the war during a forum in New York on Wednesday night.

Trump insisted that he would have voted against the war if he had not been a private citizen and blamed Clinton’s policies for unleashing Islamic State.

Trump again called Clinton, who voted for the war as a senator, “trigger-happy," and he called Iraq “one of the biggest differences in this race.”

Trump’s scant public comments before the war began, made to Howard Stern, indicate that he supported the war.