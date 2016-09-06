As Clinton critics diagnose her cough, Tim Kaine fumes

As conservative media seizes on a campaign-stop coughing fit as their latest evidence that Hillary Clinton lacks the stamina to be president, the Clinton campaign is hitting back.

Vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine called the suggestion that Clinton is in poor health -- fueled by various suspect medical assessments from Clinton critics -- absurd. Kaine was particularly annoyed by a recent remark from Donald Trump suggesting Clinton can't keep up with him because of physical limitations.

"That’s an idiotic comment from Donald Trump," Kaine said during a joint interview with Clinton on ABC News. "It’s hard to keep up with her."

"The day he tweeted out 'Hillary didn’t come to Mexico, does she have the energy?' She was here in Ohio talking to the American Legion," Kaine said.

Still, Clinton provided Trump fodder for his "low energy" charge with the light schedule she kept through most of August, when she spent more time answering questions from deep-pocketed donors at her fundraising cocktail parties than the news media, and she held rallies only occasionally.

Clinton is stepping things up considerably this week, with a busy schedule and an invitation for reporters to join her on the campaign plane, where she answered questions for nearly a half hour Monday.