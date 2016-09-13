Trump, courting female voters, outlines child-care and paid-leave plans

As Donald Trump tries to increase his appeal to moderate suburban women, the GOP presidential nominee on Tuesday unveiled plans for paid family leave and child care.

“Many Americans are just one crisis away from disaster – a sick kid, a lost job, a damaged home. There is no financial security in our country, especially anymore,” Trump told supporters during a shorter-than-usual rally in a Philadelphia suburb. He described his plans as “pro-family, it’s pro-child, it’s pro-worker. These are the people we have to take care of.”

Trump proposed offering six weeks of paid maternity leave and a tax deduction for child-care and elder-care costs. Low-income workers who don’t have any taxable income would receive a child-care rebate in the form of an earned income tax credit.

Trump also called for the creation of a dependent-care savings account that is not tied to an employer, where parents could deposit tax-free money for child care, enrichment activities, school tuition and elder care. Low-income workers would receive matching funds from the federal government.

The Republican nominee does not say how he would pay for any of this, with the exception of the paid maternity leave that his campaign estimated would cost about $3.4 billion a year. Trump says he would fund the leave program by eliminating fraud and improper payment in the unemployment system. He pledged to outline on Thursday his full economic plan, which he said would be balanced through job growth and budget cuts.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has laid out a more expansive and costly plan, including 12 weeks of paid leave, that she would fund by increasing taxes on the wealthy.

After reminding reporters of controversial statements Trump has made about women, Clinton’s campaign dismissed Trump’s child-care and paid-leave plans as lacking seriousness and demeaning.

The plan is regressive with greater benefits for higher-wage earners, said Clinton senior policy advisor Maya Harris. And parts focus only on mothers, not fathers.

“We’re not living in the 'Mad Men' era anymore,” Harris said.

In his appearance in Pennsylvania, Trump was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, who spoke out about these issues at the Republican National Convention. He credited her with shaping his plan.

Earlier in the day, he impersonated his 34-year-old daughter, a mother of three and an executive in the family business, cajoling him to focus on the issue.

“Daddy, daddy, we have to do this,” Trump said at a rally in Clive, Iowa. “She is the one that has been pushing so hard for it.”