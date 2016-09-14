Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.
- Donald Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
- Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
- Hillary Clinton's policies could fill a book; Trump has offered little on his governing plans
- This video shows what happened after a 69-year-old woman was punched at
a Trump rally
- What do voters thing of Clinton's health? There's a poll for that
Bill Clinton beats back controversies as he tackles political 'road rage'
