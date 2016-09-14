TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump campaigns Wednesday in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from her pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Donald Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. Campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Colin Powell calls Trump "disgrace" in emails and says hackers have more of them
  • Hillary Clinton's policies could fill a book; Trump has offered little on his governing plans
  • This video shows what happened after a 69-year-old woman was punched at
    a Trump rally
  • What do voters thing of Clinton's health? There's a poll for that
Sept. 14, 2016
1:08 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 1:08 p.m. Reporting from North Las Vegas

Bill Clinton beats back controversies as he tackles political 'road rage'

Chris Megerian

Bill Clinton beats back controversies as he tackles political 'road rage'

(John Locher / Associated Press)
(John Locher / Associated Press)

With Hillary Clinton still recuperating from pneumonia, it fell to her husband to rally voters at a community college here Wednesday in the battleground state of Nevada. 

“She did it for me a long time,” former President Bill Clinton told the crowd. “It’s about time I showed up and did it for her.”

Clearly chafing at the controversies that have dogged his wife’s campaign, Clinton threw barbs at critics of how Hillary’s illness was handled. 

“It’s a crazy time we live in, you know, when people think there’s something unusual” about getting sick, he said.

Clinton said the furor over Hillary’s private email server has been blown out of proportion as “the biggest problem since World War II,” and he accused Republican nominee Donald Trump of choosing to use his charitable foundation for political purposes “and then attack my foundation, which saves millions of lives.”

At one point, Clinton urged voters to look past the election-year quarrels. 

“Are you going to be a pawn in a game played by people who are just looking for tomorrow’s story?” he said. 

The controversies “save people the trouble of thinking,” he said, and he blamed Trump for appealing to a sense of “road rage” in the electorate. The message, Clinton said, was, “ ‘Please don’t think. Choose anger, not answers. Choose resentment, not responsibility and empowerment. Choose walls and not bridges.’

“We don’t need to feed the road rage,” he said. “We need to slow the car down.”

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°