Hillary Clinton brings out the Democratic all-stars to campaign for her

The ubers are coming.

In the final two months of the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton is moving to play one of her biggest advantages: an all-star cast of supporters whom the campaign refers to as the "uber principals."

The Clinton camp announced Tuesday that First Lady Michelle Obama will make her fall campaign debut on Sept. 16, the first event she’s held for the Democratic nominee since her well-received address on first night of the Democratic convention.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will return to the campaign trail Friday in Philadelphia, the campaign also announced, setting up the city for a run of high-profile surrogate campaigning that will continue next week when President Obama campaigns there for Clinton.

Former President Bill Clinton, who has been largely off the trail in part to help raise funds for his wife, is campaigning in four states this week. Chelsea Clinton will also be on the road this week for the first time since the birth of her second child.

Vice President Joe Biden pitched in on Labor Day, joining Clinton's running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, in Pittsburgh.

“Now that we are past Labor Day, Democratic leaders are kicking it into high gear to make the case that Hillary Clinton has the ability to do the job of commander in chief and president on day one,” campaign spokesman Jesse Ferguson said.

Ferguson noted that while Clinton benefits from the support of her party’s biggest names, no living Republican president or presidential nominee will be on the trail for Donald Trump. The same is true for many other prominent Republicans, a sign, Ferguson said, that “they share the growing doubts about his candidacy.”

Michelle Obama will head to northern Virginia, a key region of a battleground state where Clinton has targeted not only Democrats but Republican women who are wavering on supporting Trump.

The president’s Philadelphia stop next week will be his first for Clinton since they campaigned together in Charlotte, N.C., in July and appeared together at the convention. Obama’s day job is keeping him occupied for most of September. He is in the midst of a 10-day trip to Asia for international summits and will head to New York later this month for the United Nations General Assembly. But aides say he will campaign heavily in October, not only for Clinton but also for Democrats across the country.