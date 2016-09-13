Clinton's decision to 'power through' pneumonia is a symptom of a common workplace trend

Much of the coverage of Hillary Clinton’s illness has focused on the secrecy over her pneumonia diagnosis, and the video of her struggling to stand as she abruptly left a 9/11 ceremony.

But the Democratic nominee’s decision to try to keep working through her illness, or “power through it” in Clinton’s words, also reflects a common trait in the modern-day workplace: people insisting on going to work when they are sick.

It’s so common, it has a name: presenteeism.

More than half of employees who regularly interact with others in workplaces such as hospitals and restaurants reported going to work when ill, according to a study this year by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Among the reasons for going to work while sick: too much work to be done, needing the wages, bosses who expect employees to work sick and not trusting others to complete one’s tasks, according to a 2014 survey by the National Sanitation Foundation.

But there are downsides beyond feeling sick at work – notably decreased productivity. One study found that presenteeism in the U.S. costs $150 billion per year.

And there is the risk of spreading a contagious illness to co-workers or customers. Large-scale illness outbreaks have been traced to a single ill employee at a restaurant.

In the backlash, one strain of criticism argued that Clinton was under fire because she's a woman.

Her defenders argued that Clinton was simply doing what women across the country frequently do.

Wendy Sherman, former undersecretary of State for political affairs, recounted multiple instances of working while ill or hurt, including testifying at a congressional hearing moments after rupturing several tendons in her hand.

“Working women have known for decades that even when you’re sick, you work,” Sherman wrote in Time magazine. “Mothers joke that they aren’t allowed to get sick, and advertisers rake in profits for cold and flu relievers that allow moms to go on doing their jobs. And women in the workplace, often judged for how strong or weak they are, regularly come to work even when they should be home in bed — even when society should allow for rest and recovery.”

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm tweeted, “To press lamenting @HillaryClinton’s health/transparency: ‘powering through’ illness is what women do: Stoically, every. single. day.”