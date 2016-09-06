Clinton's many electronic devices create many lines for attack

The FBI may have determined that Hillary Clinton’s handling of her email while secretary of State did not warrant an indictment, but notes from the agency's investigation released last week make for plenty of rich material for Donald Trump's campaign.

One of the most colorful lines came Tuesday from Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn, who seized on the large number of devices Clinton used to communicate from the time she began serving in the Senate in 2001 through her tenure with the Obama administration that ended in early 2013.

“She had 13 Blackberrys and five iPads,” said Epshteyn on CNN. “That is like a mobster having burner phones.”

“They destroyed Blackberrys with hammers in the White House,” he said.

Clinton allies were quick to point out that the Trump campaign was on shaky ground talking about the mafia.

But the FBI report itself also didn’t exactly support the Epshteyn's point. The large number of devices, the report suggested, seemed more a matter of technological incompetence than tactical cover-up.

The FBI report details how one Clinton aide would purchase Blackberrys at an AT&T store in Washington, while another would just help her get the old model back when it became clear figuring out the new one was too troublesome.

“It was not uncommon for Clinton to use a new Blackberry for a few days and then immediately switch it out for an older version with which she was more familiar,” the report says, citing top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. She and another aide told the FBI “whereabouts of Clinton’s devices would frequently become unknown once she transitioned to a new device.” Another official was able to recall two times when an old device was destroyed by smashing it.

Like so many other controversies surrounding Clinton, the facts add up differently depending who is doing the adding. Do the 13 devices reveal a calculated effort to hide information or a tech-unsavvy grandmother struggling to keep up? Even now that the FBI has released its report, the question has hardly been put to rest for many voters.