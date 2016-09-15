TRAIL GUIDE
Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off for pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Hillary Clinton as she returns to the trail
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Donald Trump
  • Trump, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint
  • In Ohio,Trump says he'd tax Ford for moving production to Mexico
  • Both Trump and Clinton release some details of their medical status
Sept. 15, 2016
6:06 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 6:06 a.m. Reporting from Tarrytown, N.Y.

Clinton seeks to turn transparency argument against Trump

Michael A. Memoli

Hillary Clinton pushed back Thursday on criticism of her level of disclosure, arguing in a radio interview that she has worked hard to be more transparent than any other candidate for president.

In an interview that aired on the "Tom Joyner Morning Show" just as she is set to return to the campaign trail, Clinton said she has now put out more medical information than her predecessors, in addition to 40 years of tax returns.

“The real questions need to be directed toward Donald Trump and his failure to even meet the most minimalistic standards that we expect of someone being the nominee of one of our two major parties,” she said.

Clinton was responding to a question about comments from former Secretary of State Colin Powell in recently disclosed emails, in which he criticized her handling of the controversy over her private emails.

Clinton repeatedly declined to respond to Powell directly, particularly his claim: “Everything HRC touches, she kind of screws up with hubris.”

“I have a great deal of respect for Colin Powell, and I have a lot of sympathy for anyone whose emails become public. I’m not going to start discussing someone else’s private emails,” she said.

Clinton also asserted again that Trump has run “a deplorable campaign,” and criticized running mate Mike Pence for refusing to refer to the former leader of the KKK as such.

“I’m going to keep calling out the bigotry and hateful rhetoric that he’s brought to this campaign because I don’t think you can make our country great by tearing our people down. I really do believe that we are stronger together,” she said.

The hosts only asked Clinton briefly about her health. A diagnosis of pneumonia kept her at home this week.

“I am so much better,” she said.

