Doctor's orders for Tim Kaine -- more vitamin D

Tim Kaine received a clean bill of health as the Hillary Clinton campaign on Wednesday released new medical records on her and her running mate.

The health of each candidate has come under increasing scrutiny after Clinton fell ill and left early during a Sept. 11 memorial event Sunday.

A letter from Kaine's doctor said the Virginia senator doesn't take any medications and has generally healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

"You are in overall excellent health and active in your professional work, and physical fitness endeavors without limitation," wrote the doctor, Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress.

He recommend that Kaine start taking a daily vitamin D supplement.