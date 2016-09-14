TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump campaigns in Ohio. Hillary Clinton is still recovering from pneumonia, but her campaign — including Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton — continues to pack in events.

  • Clinton's doctor releases a statement outlining, among other things, the candidate's recovery from pneumonia
  • Trump's televised consult with Dr. Oz is another odd turn. His campaign says he won't get into the weeds, but Dr. Oz complicates matters by announcing that Trump shared exam results
  • Trump is interrupted by a pastor in Flint, Mich., who tells him not to "give a political speech"
  • Bill and Chelsea Clinton plan to step down from a board at the family's foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president
Sept. 14, 2016
6:07 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 6:07 p.m.

Doctor's orders for Tim Kaine -- more vitamin D

Chris Megerian

Doctor's orders for Tim Kaine -- more vitamin D

(Saul Loeb / AFP-Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb / AFP-Getty Images)

Tim Kaine received a clean bill of health as the Hillary Clinton campaign on Wednesday released new medical records on her and her running mate.

The health of each candidate has come under increasing scrutiny after Clinton fell ill and left early during a Sept. 11 memorial event Sunday.

A letter from Kaine's doctor said the Virginia senator doesn't take any medications and has generally healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. 

"You are in overall excellent health and active in your professional work, and physical fitness endeavors without limitation," wrote the doctor, Brian Monahan, the attending physician for Congress.

He recommend that Kaine start taking a daily vitamin D supplement.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°